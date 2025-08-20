The installation steps below are shown on Kali Linux , but they work the same way on most Debian-based distributions (such as Ubuntu or Linux Mint ).

The partition labeled as Microsoft basic data with a size of 487.6 GB looks like the right candidate for our BitLocker volume. 🙂

Once dislocker is installed, the next step is to locate the encrypted Windows partition. On Linux, this can be done using the fdisk tool.

Depending on your hardware , you can decrypt the partition either with a PIN code or with the recovery password . If your system uses TPM (Trusted Platform Module), as in my case, you will need the recovery password .

To prevent data corruption when mounting the encrypted partition, and to avoid triggering BitLocker’s recovery mode (where you are asked to enter the recovery key ), I recommend disabling the Fast Startup feature in Windows . More details are available on the VeraCrypt documentation page: Issues and Limitations .

Troubleshooting and Alternatives

💡 Note: The issue described below was most likely due to the fact that you now need to explicitly add -t ntfs to the mount command.

I recently ran into an issue while trying to open my Windows BitLocker partition. All of a sudden, the following error appeared when attempting to mount it through the loop device (which relies on the kernel NTFS3 driver):

mount: /media/bitlockerloop: wrong fs type, bad option, bad superblock on /dev/loop0, missing codepage or helper program, or other error.

When checking the logs with dmesg , several lines reported I/O error messages:

$ sudo dmesg [ 1055.272722] loop: module loaded [ 1055.274749] loop0: detected capacity change from 0 to 1022662258 [ 1055.275657] I/O error, dev loop0, sector 1022662016 op 0x0:(READ) flags 0x80700 phys_seg 1 prio class 0 [ 1055.276241] I/O error, dev loop0, sector 1022662016 op 0x0:(READ) flags 0x0 phys_seg 1 prio class 0 [ 1055.276248] Buffer I/O error on dev loop0, logical block 127832752, async page read [ 1055.279496] EXT4-fs (loop0): VFS: Can't find ext4 filesystem [ 1055.283152] I/O error, dev loop0, sector 1022662016 op 0x0:(READ) flags 0x80700 phys_seg 1 prio class 0 [ 1055.283413] EXT4-fs (loop0): VFS: Can't find ext4 filesystem [ 1055.283691] I/O error, dev loop0, sector 1022662016 op 0x0:(READ) flags 0x80700 phys_seg 1 prio class 0 [ 1055.283736] I/O error, dev loop0, sector 1022662016 op 0x0:(READ) flags 0x0 phys_seg 1 prio class 0 [ 1055.283743] Buffer I/O error on dev loop0, logical block 511331008, async page read [ 1055.283767] I/O error, dev loop0, sector 1022662018 op 0x0:(READ) flags 0x0 phys_seg 1 prio class 0 [ 1055.283771] Buffer I/O error on dev loop0, logical block 511331009, async page read [ 1055.283799] I/O error, dev loop0, sector 1022662020 op 0x0:(READ) flags 0x0 phys_seg 1 prio class 0 [ 1055.283802] Buffer I/O error on dev loop0, logical block 511331010, async page read [ 1055.283820] I/O error, dev loop0, sector 1022662022 op 0x0:(READ) flags 0x0 phys_seg 1 prio class 0 [ 1055.283823] Buffer I/O error on dev loop0, logical block 511331011, async page read [ 1055.285259] I/O error, dev loop0, sector 1022662016 op 0x0:(READ) flags 0x0 phys_seg 1 prio class 0 [ 1055.285268] Buffer I/O error on dev loop0, logical block 511331008, async page read [ 1055.285299] I/O error, dev loop0, sector 1022662018 op 0x0:(READ) flags 0x0 phys_seg 1 prio class 0 [ 1055.285305] Buffer I/O error on dev loop0, logical block 511331009, async page read [ 1055.285322] Buffer I/O error on dev loop0, logical block 511331010, async page read [ 1055.285337] Buffer I/O error on dev loop0, logical block 511331011, async page read [ 1055.291290] EXT4-fs (loop0): VFS: Can't find ext4 filesystem [ 1055.293359] FAT-fs (loop0): bogus number of reserved sectors [ 1055.293365] FAT-fs (loop0): Can't find a valid FAT filesystem

I ran smartctl to check the health of the disk, but it reported no issues. I also tried repairing the Windows filesystem with chkdsk /f /r , but the problem persisted. After some research, I found that this situation can occur, and the recommended solution is to use the NTFS-3G driver instead of the kernel NTFS3 driver.

Although dislocker itself was not responsible for the issue, I also discovered that since version 2.3.0, cryptsetup is capable of opening BitLocker-encrypted partitions. It’s always interesting to have multiple tools available, so I’ll show you how to use cryptsetup as an alternative.

First, if not already installed, add the ntfs-3g driver and cryptsetup :

$ sudo apt update && sudo apt install ntfs-3g cryptsetup

Next, decrypt the BitLocker partition. Here I’ll use cryptsetup , but you can also use dislocker if you prefer:

$ sudo cryptsetup open --type bitlk /dev/nvme0n1p3 bitlocker

Finally, mount the decrypted device using the NTFS-3G driver (instead of the kernel NTFS3 ):